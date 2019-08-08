Toll fines cause turmoil for one local family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local family, caught in their own version of the Red River Rivalry.

"It just adds to the plate, you know I have bills over here that are unopened cause I`ve just put it off," said Norman resident Tyler Sorrels.

In September of 2017, Tyler says he traded in his family's Jeep to a dealership in OKC.

He says he took all the proper steps, like signing his bill of sale, before bringing another car home.

"Three months later I started receiving toll bills from Texas, and it clearly had the vehicle I traded in, my license plate, and then I just started racking up charges," he said.

Sorrels says now, years later, he was up to $1,500 in fines from multiple toll agencies in Texas.

"This person is driving around with my tag, and my title, he hasn`t registered the vehicle, since 2017 September," he said.

Months after he started receiving the bills, he says he removed his name from the title in Oklahoma just to be sure.

He says he continued to get bills and started trying to get answers.

"I`ve contacted authorities, I`ve contacted Oklahoma Toll, they can`t do anything cause it`s Texas I`ve contacted Texas toll authorities Texas law enforcement," said Sorrels.

All of this, happening before you were required to take your tag off in Oklahoma when selling a car.

"Now keeping your tag makes a huge difference, if I had kept my tag back then the problem would`ve been solved cause the person would`ve had to put a tag on it," he said.

Thursday News 4 reached out to the agencies he said billed him.

We heard back from both the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, and the North Texas Toll Authority.

Both agreed to remove the family's fines.

Sorrels says he wants this to be a warning for others, who may have sold a car before the new law went into effect.

"I should`ve probably addressed this back in 2017. You know life is busy we`ve got 4 kids so it just hasn`t been on my radar and now that I`m fed up with receiving calls from credit systems, delinquency reports, it`s time to end it" he said.

We'll continue to follow up with the remaining toll agencies, to find out if the family will be responsible for those fees.

If you are planning to trade in or sell a vehicle, you can find more information on the steps you need to take here.