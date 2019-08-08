× Tulsa man who smuggled ecstasy into U.S., tried to elude police on stolen bulldozer pleads guilty

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to smuggling ecstasy into the United States from a German supplier last year.

According to a signed plea agreement, 36-year-old Jeremy Singer said that he placed an order for ecstasy through an encrypted site on the ‘dark web’ and had it shipped to his home in Tulsa.

“The ‘dark web’ is a one-stop shop for goods and services not found in legitimate streams of commerce. Singer used the ‘dark web’ to illegally purchase and smuggle ecstasy into the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “As Mr. Singer now knows, our collaborative law enforcement network in northeastern Oklahoma is a highly effective partnership. We will enforce our nation’s drug laws to protect Oklahomans from Darknet purchases.”

Singer admitted that he planned to sell the drugs, but Customs and Border Protection officials intercepted the package before it arrived.

Authorities later arrested Singer at his home when he attempted to sign for the package.

While on bond, Singer failed to show up for a federal court hearing and fled the state. Investigators searched for Singer for nearly a month until authorities in Wyoming attempted to pull him over.

Singer led them on an off-road chase before he disappeared into nearby fields. He was found the next day and tried to elude authorities on a stolen bulldozer before he was finally arrested.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Singer agreed to serve 70 months in prison.