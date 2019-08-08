VegFestOKC to return to downtown Oklahoma City in September

OKLAHOMA CITY – A festival aimed at promoting a healthy, cruelty-free, plant-based lifestyle will return to downtown Oklahoma City next month.

The second annual VegFestOKC features over 70 vendors, including food trucks, artisans, exhibitors and local beer sellers.

Event officials say vegans and non-vegans “will experience plant-based eating and learn how to protect the planet, animals and bodies.”

All ages are welcome to attend, and a live DJ, fitness classes, kid’s area and on-site pet adoptions will also be at the festival. Additionally, there will be speakers discussing their personal stories on transitioning to a plant-based diet.

The event is set for September 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Devon Law, 301 W. Reno in Oklahoma City. Entry is free.

