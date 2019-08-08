× Willie Nelson cancels remainder of tour due to “breathing problem”

Willie Nelson has canceled the rest of his tour due to health problems.

On Wednesday, the 86-year-old announced on Twitter he had a breathing problem that needed to be checked out.

“To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back. Love, Willie,” he said.

Nelson’s tour had 30 more stops before the final show at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

According to the Rolling Stone, Nelson has dealt with several health issues the past several years.