Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Willie Nelson cancels remainder of tour due to “breathing problem”

Posted 9:57 am, August 8, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Honoree Willie Nelson speaks onstage during the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th annual GRAMMY week event honoring Willie Nelson at Village Studios on February 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Willie Nelson has canceled the rest of his tour due to health problems.

On Wednesday, the 86-year-old announced on Twitter he had a breathing problem that needed to be checked out.

“To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back. Love, Willie,” he said.

Nelson’s tour had 30 more stops before the final show at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

According to the Rolling Stone, Nelson has dealt with several health issues the past several years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.