4 the Weekend: Hot air balloons and OKC LitFest

It will hard to miss the hot air balloons in Shawnee this weekend.

The Firelake Fireflight Balloon Festival is already underway.

The festival will have balloon glows, launches and rides.

25 balloons are expected to lift off this weekend.

If you would like to take a ride, it costs $250 per person.

There are also inflatables for the kids as well as a petting zoo.

The Beats and Bites Festival is considered the largest music and food truck festival in Oklahoma City.

It’s being held at Riverwind Casino in Norman.

They are expected to have at least 24 food trucks on hand.

Country music star Kevin Fowler also has a concert starting at 8 p.m.

Gates will open at 5 p.m.

If you’re a fan of books, the OKC LitFest starts at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning.

It features workshops, panels, and a book fair with local authors and publishers.

It’s a great event for children as well. They will get the chance to work on their writing and even create some comic books.