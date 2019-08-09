× Both pets return home to Yukon after 18 months, both found 320 miles away in Texas

YUKON, Okla. – An Oklahoma family has finally found both of their missing dogs after 18 months, hundreds of miles away from their Yukon home.

“We searched high and low for them but they never came back,” said Valerie Castle of her parents’ German Shepherds, Max and Daisy.

Back in January of 2018, the pair went missing from their backyard in Yukon.

After looking for the dogs, Castle took to social media asking groups in Yukon, Mustang, and Piemont for help.

Last month, Castle got a call from her mother saying she had to Facetime with her immediately.

"She showed me a picture of Max in a shelter in Palestine, Texas. It was just unbelievable. Palestine, Texas," Castle said.

Max had been found in the street by a police officer over 320 miles away from his home.

Hearron made the trip to East Texas to pick up Max.

"When he finally approached my dad and sniffed him all over, Max kinda went ballistic, licking him, wagging his tail, jumping up on him. He knew his master," said Castle.

Today, Castle taking to social media again to say Daisy was also found in Palestine, Texas.

The Palestine shelter was able to identify Max and Daisy by their microchips.

Now, both Max and Daisy are back home on the porch in Yukon, Oklahoma, thanks to technology.

"Chipping absolutely works. It's so important," said Castle.