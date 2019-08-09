‘Cannabis Cup’ coming to Oklahoma to celebrate legalization of medical marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY – Organizers are planning a festival to celebrate the Sooner State’s first year with legalized medical marijuana.

High Times is bringing the ‘Cannabis Cup’ to Oklahoma City to celebrate the first year of legalized medical marijuana.

The event will be held on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater.

Organizers say the event will feature a waterpark, hundreds of vendors and world-class musical talent.

Attendees must be at least 18-years-old to enter the general area of the event, which will include the concert, waterpark and food vendors.

Guests who have a medical marijuana card can enter the ‘patient’s medical area.’ Officials say no other state medical marijuana cards will be accepted.

Admission tickets can be purchased online or on site.