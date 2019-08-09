Construction delayed at busy Edmond intersection just as school starts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A busy intersection in Edmond is delayed by two weeks, meaning construction will continue as school starts.

“We’re getting closer and closer to school, and it’s just becoming even more of a hassle and a headache to go anywhere,” said Bryan Hughes, who lives nearby and has a kid attending Santa Fe High School.

The intersection at 15th and Santa Fe has caused many drivers to take the long way around the last few months. But, with Edmond schools starting next week, it’s about to get a lot worse.

“Now, we’re about two weeks behind. The contractor is two weeks behind,” said Casey Moore, City of Edmond Public Information Officer.

Concrete is being replaced at the intersection, causing some parts to be down to one lane in both directions.

The completion date was set for next week, but crews are going to miss that target - hindering some first day of school plans.

“I want to take her to school. You want to drop off your kids on the first day of high school, the first day of middle school, wherever you’re at. But, in a situation like this, it almost feels like you’re having something taken away from you because there’s a lot of parents who that’s something they want to do but they can’t,” Hughes said.

The city said the contractor is now working extended hours on the evenings and weekends to get it done as soon as possible.

“If you’re headed to the school, you’re going to need to plan for more time. If it’s where you’re just driving through the area, if you can come up with an alternate route, that’s going to highly be suggested,” Moore said.

The city said the back entrance to Santa Fe High School, off Santa Fe Avenue, will be open for students on the first day, alleviating some of the traffic from the front entrance.

But, it’s still going to cause parents and teen drivers to put a lot more planning into their morning commute.

“It’s going to be an absolute nightmare. We better start getting ready to go at 5 o’clock in the morning to walk out the door.”

The construction is set to be completed on August 29, nearly two weeks after school starts.