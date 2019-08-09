× Driver rescued after driving onto flooded Ski Island bridge

OKLAHOMA CITY – After heavy thunderstorms moved through the metro, first responders were called to rescue a driver trapped on a flooded bridge in a local neighborhood.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, emergency crews were called to a bridge in Ski Island after a driver tried to make it across the flooded roadway.

Neighbors told News 4 that the Jeep was sideways and stuck on the guard rail with its two back tires in the water. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they had a bit of trouble trying to get to the Jeep.

“Almost every big rain, at least once a year, people try to drive through it, even though we’ve got a sign that says, ‘Turn around, don’t drown,'” Gayle Easley said.

Police say it took about 45 minutes to free the driver’s Jeep from the guard rail.

Thankfully, the driver was not hurt.