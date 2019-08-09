× Driver rescued after getting stuck in high waters in Ski Island

OKLAHOMA CITY – The driver of a Jeep had to be rescued when he got stuck in high waters in the Ski Island neighborhood.

The Ski Island neighborhood at Southshore Drive and MacArthur is known for flooding during heavy rainfall.

Back in 2017, the driver of an SUV was trapped in flood waters as her car filled with water. Thankfully, guardrails kept her in place while crews worked to free her.

Fast forward to around 2:30 Friday morning, rescue crews worked to free the Jeep stuck in the same area.

“I walked down here, and a Jeep was sideways facing north with its two back tires in the lake,” Gayle Easley, who witnessed the rescue, told News 4.

The driver was stuck on the guardrail. Crews worked tirelessly to free him.

“It’s taking them over 45 minutes to get him towed out. He got out and walked to the police car, but they had a hard time getting his Jeep out,” Easley said.

Thankfully, the driver was freed and he is unharmed.