Edmond Police investigate stolen one-of-a-kind Ferris Wheel

EDMOND, Okla. – It’s not something you see every day, and certainly not something reported stolen every day.

The Edmond Police Department says they are investigating a stolen one-of-a-kind Ferris Wheel from a storage building.

According to the report, the suspect(s) pried the sheet metal off the wall of the storage building and cut the door lock from the inside.

The victim says the ride was disassembled and loaded onto his Big Tex 45′ trailer.

The victim says the Ferris Wheel was custom-made and is the only one like it in the world.