DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Edmond Police investigate stolen one-of-a-kind Ferris Wheel

Posted 3:31 pm, August 9, 2019, by

EDMOND, Okla. – It’s not something you see every day, and certainly not something reported stolen every day.

The Edmond Police Department says they are investigating a stolen one-of-a-kind Ferris Wheel from a storage building.

According to the report, the suspect(s) pried the sheet metal off the wall of the storage building and cut the door lock from the inside.

The victim says the ride was disassembled and loaded onto his Big Tex 45′ trailer.

The victim says the Ferris Wheel was custom-made and is the only one like it in the world.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.