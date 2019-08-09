Judge denies motion to withdraw teen’s blind plea to murder, rape

TULSA, Okla. – An attorney for an Oklahoma teenager who pleaded guilty to murdering a teacher and raping an elderly woman is fighting to get that plea thrown out of court.

On Oct. 1, 2017, Tulsa police say 44-year-old Shane Anderson was shot and killed by 16-year-old Deonte Green in front of his wife and children inside their home.

Investigators say Green had already robbed and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in the hours before he found Anderson’s wife and two daughters outside their house.

Green allegedly forced Anderson’s wife and daughters back inside their home but did not know that Shane Anderson was already inside the house.

“The husband fought with Green, and Green shot the husband,” Sgt. Dave Walker, with the Tulsa Police Department, said in a statement. “The husband continued to struggle with Green before collapsing inside the house.”

Sadly, Anderson died inside his home.

The crime spree wasn’t Green’s first run-in with the law, but officials say it was the most violent.

Just days before Anderson’s murder, Green was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail as a youthful offender for second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, tampering with a surveillance system and malicious injury to property.

A Tulsa police official told the Tulsa World that the teen was mistakenly released due to a breakdown in communication at the time of his arrest for property crimes.

Green’s attorney had previously said that his IQ was too low for him to be competent to stand trial. However, a jury found Green competent last year.

Green entered a blind plea in the case.

Green was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder, and 100 years in prison for the other charges.

One week after the sentencing, Green’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw the plea, claiming Green didn’t understand the plea.

However, a Tulsa County judge just denied that motion, saying there was evidence to support the contrary.

Judge Kelly Greenough said several phone calls between Green and his parents and his previous statements in court convinced her that he understood his plea. She said she felt it was an attempt by Green’s family to take his case to trial.