Lightning to blame for Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – A family who was returning home from vacation got a frightening welcome home early Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to a home near N.W. 23rd and Yukon Parkway after a fire sparked in the attic.

Fortunately, crews were able to put it out quickly.

The homeowner told News 4 that they heard lightning strike the attic, but they were able to get everyone out safely.