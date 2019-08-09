DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Man who walked away from Oklahoma correctional center found dead

Posted 10:33 am, August 9, 2019

VINITA, Okla. – Officials say a man who walked away from a prison in northeast Oklahoma has been found dead.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities say 52-year-old Ricky Bauders was seen running away from the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center, a minimum-security prison in Vinita.

One day later, witnesses spotted Bauders near the correctional center.

On Thursday, officers found Bauders’ body behind an outdoor storage area, near a hayfield, on the edge of the prison’s grounds.

Authorities believe Bauders went to the storage area during a rainstorm overnight and took his own life.

At this point, investigators with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Bauders’ exact manner and cause of death.

Bauders was serving a four-year sentence out of Tulsa County for second-degree burglary.

 

 

