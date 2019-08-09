Metro man arrested after caught red handed with multiple stolen credit cards at T.G.I. Fridays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was arrested after allegedly trying to use five credit cards at a T.G.I. Fridays and making a critical mistake.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Clyde Young was at the restaurant located near Northwest Expressway and Meridian when he tried to give the server two different cards. Both declined.

That’s when he allegedly resorted to trying to use three images of cards he had saved on his cell phone.

According to the search warrant, the cards were in his name, and the server said they appeared to be legitimate.

But the server was still suspicious. That feeling was compounded when he said he would write in a $100 tip as long as she gave him $80 back in cash, a move servers have been warned to watch out for.

But before the scam could go any further, the restaurant got a telling call. One of the cards was allegedly stolen from a man in Wyoming. When it was run at the Oklahoma City restaurant, he got a fraud notice in real-time and called the manager.

Police arrested Young.

But this isn’t the first time Young has run into this kind of trouble. A year ago, Young was charged with several counts of identity theft and concealing stolen property. That case is going to trial in September.