New Oklahoma City restaurant looking to hire 200 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new restaurant is looking to hire 200 employees in Oklahoma City.

Bubba’s 33, a concept of Texas Roadhouse, is now hiring for all full and part-time positions including pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants.

The Oklahoma City location is the 27th Bubba’s 33 restaurant in the country.

With a dining room and open-air garage bar, the 7,300 square-foot casual dining family restaurant features upbeat music, music videos and wall-to-wall televisions.

Diners can enjoy stone-baked pizza, fresh burgers, fresh wings, hand-breaded tenders, signature pastas, housemade lasagna and hand-cut steaks.

Bubba’s 33, which is located at 6212 S.W. 3rd St. in Oklahoma City, will open for business on Sept. 30.

Those interested in employment can stop by the hiring trailer located in the parking lot of the restaurant from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.