News 4 viewers raise $1,600 to Pay It Forward themselves

OKLAHOMA CITY - News 4 brought you Stephanie Lowrence`s story last week and our viewers were so moved by her journey, they decided to Pay It Forward with their own funds.

If you remember, Lowrence is a young single mother of four, living paycheck to paycheck, working in a nursing home... all the while battling stage four cancer.

"She's a younger person, and unfortunately she was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, went through treatments, thought things were looking better,” Mary Peacock told News 4.

Looks can be deceiving. Last year, Stephanie Lowrence found out her cancer was in stage four.

"She's a nurse. She's also a single mother of four young children. I think her youngest is three years old,” Peacock said. "Amongst all of the struggles she has, she comes to work every day. I would have never known that she even had cancer."

Some days Stephanie is so sick she can barely stand it. Despite everything, she shows up for work. She needs the money, but, more importantly, she needs her patients, and they need her.

"The patients love her. She never complains,” Peacock said. “She is always out on the floor showing extra love. When I talked to her the other day about anything I could do to help her situation, her words to me were, 'This job keeps me alive. These patients keep me feeling alive. I want to be here as long as I can.'"

Willa Love and several residents at the independent living center nearby Lowrence's job saw our Pay It Forward and all chipped in to Pay It Forward themselves.

"Oh, my goodness. That was a wonderful story, I sat and cried. She is so brave. I am so proud of her. We decided this was something we felt in our hearts to do," Love told News 4.

They raised more than $1,600 for Stephanie.

The response has been so overwhelming that Stephanie's work is asking those with donations to send them to First Fidelity Bank.