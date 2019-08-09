× Officials: 7-year-old girl killed in accident in Pushmataha County

CLAYTON, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 8, troopers were called to a deadly accident along Sardis Lake Rd., just north of Clayton in Pushmataha County.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was southbound on the road when it came upon a recent accident.

Investigators say the GMC slowed down in order to help a person who was standing on the side of the road.

At that point, a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser hit the back of the GMC.

According to the report, a 7-year-old girl in the Chrysler was rushed to a Talihina hospital but was pronounced dead from her injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.