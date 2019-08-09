× Oklahoma awarded $2.7 million to upgrade 911 call centers

OKLAHOMA CITY – The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation will grant Oklahoma more than $2.7 million in funding to upgrade the states’ 911 call centers.

The grant is part of the 911 Grant Program, which will help 911 call centers upgrade to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.

“NG911 will create a faster, more resilient emergency system, and will boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.”

The funding will provide basic improvements and will kickstart the implementation of advanced mapping systems that will make it easier to identify a 911 caller’s location.

The 911 Grant Program also provides funding for training costs directly related to NG911 implementation.

“Advances in public safety technology will allow critical information to flow seamlessly from the public, through the 911 networks and on to first responders,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “These 911 grant awards are a significant step toward a faster, more resilient emergency system.”

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation was also awarded $13,191.

For further information on the 911 Grant Program, visit 911.gov and NTIA’s NG911 website.