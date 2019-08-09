× Oklahoma City authorities issue Silver Alert for missing 82-year-old with dementia

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man with dementia and requires oxygen.

Gary Braden was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday near SW 38th and Western.

Braden was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

He is described as a white man, 5’8″, 160 lbs, with gray hair.

Authorities say Braden is diagnosed with dementia and COPD, and requires oxygen.

Braden drives a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent with Oklahoma tag AIY736.

If you see Braden or know his whereabouts, call 911.