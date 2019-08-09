DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Oklahoma City home considered total loss after house fire

Posted 6:34 am, August 9, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a house in northeast Oklahoma City is a total loss after a fire.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from the roof of a home near N.E. 44th and Martin Luther King Blvd.

They were able to get the fire under control within an hour, but the house is considered a total loss.

Investigators say the home was vacant at the time.

Crews are working to determine a cause of the fire this morning.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.