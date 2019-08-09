Oklahoma City home considered total loss after house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a house in northeast Oklahoma City is a total loss after a fire.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from the roof of a home near N.E. 44th and Martin Luther King Blvd.
They were able to get the fire under control within an hour, but the house is considered a total loss.
Investigators say the home was vacant at the time.
Crews are working to determine a cause of the fire this morning.
35.467560 -97.516428