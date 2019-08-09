× Oklahoma City home considered total loss after house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a house in northeast Oklahoma City is a total loss after a fire.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from the roof of a home near N.E. 44th and Martin Luther King Blvd.

They were able to get the fire under control within an hour, but the house is considered a total loss.

Investigators say the home was vacant at the time.

Crews are working to determine a cause of the fire this morning.