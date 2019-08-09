Oklahoma organization using technology to battle mental health issues in teens

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma organization is using technology to help children and teenagers battling mental health issues.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma is going to great lengths to spot mental health issues in teenagers by using TeenScreen, which is a 15-minute online questionnaire followed by a consultation with a mental health professional.

“It didn’t just give me results at the end of the test, it was more of a conversation so that helped me understand how to address my mental health going into the future,” Sophie Pazzo, a senior at Cascia Hall, told KJRH.

The organization travels to Oklahoma schools to talk to students about the test.

“With parents’ permission, we pull a young person out of class and sit down with the computer with them and they go through the screening process and then the interview afterwards to let them know how things were,” said Julie Summers, the director of outreach and prevention.

Parents can also sign up online to have their child screened.