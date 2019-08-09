× Organization that helps Oklahomans with low vision announces newly renovated center

OKLAHOMA CITY – An organization that works to help Oklahomans with low vision will now be able to serve more people.

On Aug. 27, NewView Oklahoma will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their newly renovated Center for Low Vision and Blindness, located at 4301 N. Classen Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

The state-of-the-art facility features three low vision exam lanes, a pediatric therapy room, assistive technology space and the ONE Gas adaptive teaching kitchen. Organizers say the building has been designed to help those with low vision.

“The transformation was truly a vision,” said Betsy Guthrie-Brunsteter, principal and project manager at ADG P.C. “Everyone came together to contribute ideas, and those ideas transformed the building into something I’m really proud of.”

The building’s renovation was a $4 million project.

“The Center for Low Vision and Blindness is a major step forward for NewView’s rehabilitative services and community programs,” said NewView President and CEO Lauren Branch. “We are now able to increase the number of clients we serve and empower even more people to live life independently, age in place, and continue doing the things they love to do. We’re very pleased to be able to open this space up to our community.”