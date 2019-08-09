Police arrest man in connection with assault on juvenile

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities arrested a Norman man following an assault on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:25 p.m. on Aug. 8, officers with the Norman Police Department responded to the area of 12th Ave. S.E. and Alameda St. in reference to a physical altercation.

While on the way to the scene, officers were told that one person might have been stabbed. Once they arrived at the scene, they found an injured juvenile male. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

Investigators learned that 27-year-old Wolfgang Johnston was the alleged suspect connected to the altercation.

Johnston was arrested on one complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone who saw the altercation but has not been interviewed is asked to call Norman police at (405) 366-5235.