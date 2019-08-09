Police helicopter leads officers to suspect after 3-hour chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect was taken into custody after leading officers on a three-hour chase.

Oklahoma City's police helicopter led officers right to him as he tried to run into a neighborhood near N.W. 50th and Pennsylvania Ave. on Sunday.

Officials say the chase began in south Oklahoma City with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

Investigators ultimately learned that the motorcycle was stolen and that the rider, Joshiwa Sivage, had drugs on him. He was arrested on numerous charges.

Sivage reportedly told police that he was glad he didn't end up like the motorcycle rider who died in that same area after driving off the Belle Isle Bridge.