Police: Man arrested after allegedly exposing self to children

Posted 10:22 am, August 9, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested on a complaint of indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to children in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Aug. 8, officers were called to an area along S.W. 59th St. after a caller told dispatchers that a man was exposing himself to children.

According to the police report, the witness said she was concerned because Vacation Bible School was letting out at Hillcrest Church and there were a lot of kids outside.

The witness told police that the suspect pulled his pants down and shook his genitalia at the kids, while telling them to ‘come here.’ She also told investigators that he was also flipping off cars as they drove by him.

Authorities ultimately arrested Carlos Aguirre on one count of indecent exposure.

