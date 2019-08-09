Precure Nursery – Replacing Roses

Are you needing to replace your knock out roses? Perhaps they got the rose rosette disease. Precure Nursery has some options to replace those roses. We’ve got some dwarf crepe myrtles! You want to look for Princess Kylie or Princess Holly Ann. Those are going to be your red and pink-blooming dwarf crepe myrtles. We’ve got some dwarf Rose of Sharons – Lil’Kim. If you are familiar with Rose of Sharons, you know that they bloom all summer long, so you will have that color all summer long. We also have some dwarf butterfly bushes. Again, butterfly bushes come in a wide variety of colors.

Precure Nursery & Garden Center is here to help. Visit us at 8125 W. Reno Avenue to make your landscape dreams a reality. Visit PrecureNursery.com

Have a landscape or gardening question? Ask the gardening expert here:

This content sponsored by Precure Nursery and Garden Center.