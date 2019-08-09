Truck damaged after hitting infamous bridge in Enid

ENID, Okla. -An Oklahoma bridge that has become a problem for many truck drivers has struck again.

At 11 feet, 4 inches tall, not many trucks clear the infamous East Maine Bridge.

The crashes were so common, city leaders even painted jaws on the bridge, hoping it would catch truck drivers’ attention. They also added additional warning signs along the roadway.

But, the crashes have continued, making the bridge so well-known that it now has its own Facebook page, where it’s referred to as a local celebrity.

Now, it seems the bridge claimed another victim.

The Facebook page posted a photo of a truck that had its top ripped off by the bridge.