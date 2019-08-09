× Two carjacking suspects arrested after high-speed chase through neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police say they have two carjacking suspects in custody following a chase that reached over 60 mph through residential streets Friday afternoon.

Officials say they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description from a recent carjacking.

The suspects did not stop and initiated a pursuit into a neighborhood near 122nd and Western.

Scanner traffic indicated speeds reached up to 70 mph inside the residential area.

Eventually, the two suspects bailed out of their car and were arrested.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.