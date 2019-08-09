× Woman who escaped from Wyoming correctional facility found in Oklahoma

KREBS, Okla. – A woman who escaped from a correctional facility in Wyoming nearly 10 years ago has been taken into custody in a small Oklahoma town.

In 2008, officials say 32-year-old Ashli Faler was convicted of forgery and sentenced to one-and-a-half to three years in a Wyoming Department of Corrections facility. She escaped from the facility after serving 11 months.

Recently, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation learned that Faler might be in the McAlester area. She was eventually located by law enforcement at a residence in Krebs on Aug. 1.

Faler is currently being held in the Pittsburg County Jail awaiting extradition to Wyoming.