“You don’t really expect it to happen at a church,” Oklahoma church targeted by alleged thief

OWASSO, Okla. – An Oklahoma church is asking for help after it was targeted by a thief.

Church leaders at the Owasso Church of Christ say there were two people mowing the yard, so they didn’t expect a thief would try to get into the shed while they were just feet away.

“We just went about our business, doing what we do, didn’t think anything about it,” said Tim Bowman.

Investigators say the alleged thief walked to the church shed and loaded his car up with lawnmowing equipment.

“You don’t really expect it to happen at a church,” Bowman told FOX 23.

After the theft, church members have stepped up to use their own personal equipment to keep their property landscaped. Church leaders say they hope the thief has a change of heart and brings the equipment back.