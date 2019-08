× Harper Co. woman killed by train

GAGE, Okla. – Ellis County authorities say a Laverne woman was killed by a train while walking along the tracks in Gage.

Authorities say Dawn O’Hair, 44, was walking westbound on the tracks near Main Street just before 1 p.m. Saturday.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was headed eastbound when it fatally collided with O’Hair.

There is no other information available at this time.