New phone scam uses name of legitimate employee at local sheriff’s office

CANADIAN CO., Okla. – Phone scams are nothing new, but the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says this one is a little unique because the scammer used the name of a person that actually works for Canadian County.

“We`ve not had a time where they used a name that worked at this office,” Undersheriff Kevin Ward told News 4.

Ward says the resident who reported the scam was fortunate because she caught on to mistakes the scammer made during the call.

"Our officers are deputy sheriffs. The caller picked up that he identified himself as Officer Flowers, Canadian County Sheriff`s Department,” Ward said. “When it should have been Deputy Flowers."

Ward says if you think something is a scam take the time and give the sheriff’s office a call first.

Also, the sheriff’s office will never call you directly and demand money.

“We will never do it that way. In fact, any money owed to the courts would go through the court clerk’s office, not through our office,” Ward said. “It`s perfectly fine, even if it were a legitimate call, to call us. Look our phone number up in a public place. Like a website that says Canadian County Sheriff's Office.”