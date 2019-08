WAYNE, Okla. – An Oklahoma town is currently under a boil order.

According to town officials in Wayne, E. coli was found in the public water supply on Saturday.

Bacteria can make you sick, causing nausea, vomiting and fever, among other symptoms.

Residents are asked to bring water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before use or use bottled water.

The emergency management director says they anticipate solving the problem in about a week.