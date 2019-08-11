EMSA: More than 160 people treated for heat-related emergencies this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 160 people have been treated for heat-related emergencies this summer, EMSA officials say.

On Sunday, officials announced that since the first Heat Alert was issued on June 27, 170 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses.

Most patients complain of dizziness, dehydration, muscle cramps, fatigue and nausea.

A Heat Alert is issued when five or more people call 911 specifically naming “heat” as the cause of their emergency.

EMSA issued the fourth Heat Alert on August 7.

Tips to help you stay healthy in the heat:

Pre-hydration is key to preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

EMSA warns that no pets or children should be left in cars, even when the heat alert isn’t in effect. Temperatures can escalate quickly inside a vehicle.