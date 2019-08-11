Hundreds turn out to donate blood at Bob Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Donors visited Bob Moore Ford on Saturday afternoon to donate blood and get a chance to win a brand new car.

“We’re hoping over 600 people come out today to try and give blood and save lives,” said Heather Brown, Oklahoma Blood Institute Marketing and Media Manager.

Bob Moore Auto Group teamed up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host a blood drive at three different locations across the metro—Bob Moore Subaru, Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Bob Moore Ford.

“It’s important for us to give back, as such a large business, to give back to our community and this is just one of those small ways we can do that,” said Kimberly Jackson, Bob Moore Auto Group Director of Marketing.

Donors received swag like t-shirts and tickets to Frontier City. They were also entered for a chance to win a new car.

“It’s a brand new Ford Fiesta and when you come out and give blood, you’re automatically entered into that contest,” Brown said.

OBI said every 2 seconds someone needs blood. The group relies on $1200 donors each day, making drives like this, even more important.

“Children with cancer, people who are in accidents, traumatic injuries, any damage. People need blood every single day, 24/7. The need is constant,” Brown said.