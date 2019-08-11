Man’s body recovered from river in eastern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Authorities say a man drowned in a river in eastern Oklahoma over the weekend.

Officials say a man was floating with friends on the Illinois River at around 4 p.m. Saturday when he attempted to swim across the river. However, the man started to struggle, went under and did not resurface.

FOX 23 reports witnesses call police with the Grand River Dam Authority who began rescue efforts.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the Tahlequah Fire Department, Illinois River Fire Department, Cherokee Nation EMS and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s body was recovered at approximately 7:30 p.m. in about 6.5 feet of water.

His name has not yet been released.