Police investigate shooting after vehicle found with bullet holes

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to a call at around 4 a.m. Sunday near NW 23rd and Broadway.

Police tell News 4 officers responded to the scene to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with a vehicle in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with bullet holes and evidence of a possible victim.

A gunshot victim checked into a hospital and underwent surgery shortly after police arrived, but police are unsure if it is the victim from the vehicle.

23rd Street was shut down while police investigated.

There is no suspect description at this time.