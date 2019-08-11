Tecumseh police looking for second vehicle involved in deadly hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TECUMSEH - Tecumseh police have identified a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run accident Thursday morning. After interviewing the driver, police now think there was a second vehicle that hit and killed 42-year-old Genia Wright. "This person of interest talked to us about a light, to white in color pickup sitting on the side of the road at the time she came through," Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney told News 4. "So that leads us to believe there may have been another vehicle involved in this."

Chief Wright says the person of interest actually reached out to them after seeing the story about the deadly hit and run on the news. She told police she swerved to avoid debris in the road, and that's when she hit what she thought was a deer. "She is saying the victim was already in the roadway whenever she came through," Kidney said. "That`s what is leading investigators to believe there is a second, or she could have been the second vehicle to strike our victim."

Tecumseh police are asking for help identifying the second vehicle that may have been involved.

Police initially received calls Thursday morning around 6:30 a.m. about a woman walking in the middle of the road on highway 177. Before police were able to arrive Wright was hit and killed.

The case has been handed over to the DA, but the woman who contacted police isn't facing charges at this time.