Teen in custody after allegedly driving drunk, crashing vehicle into Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. – A 17-year-old driver was taken into custody after he allegedly drove drunk, crashing into a home.

It happened Saturday just before 8 p.m. when the driver, who was traveling more than 80 mph down the road, hit a power pole and then crashed into the home.

A neighbor heard the incident and went to check on the teen.

The neighbor told FOX 23 he asked the teen if there was anyone else in the car, and the teen said no and then ran away.

Neighbors barricaded him about three to four blocks down the street.

Police say the teen was driving drunk and did not have a driver’s license. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out and is expected to be OK.

There was one person inside the home at the time of the crash. Authorities say that person was not injured, but shaken up.

The driver is expected to be charged in connection to DUI, as well as traffic violations.

Power in the neighborhood was knocked out for more than 12 hours but has since been restored.