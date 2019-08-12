× 2019-20 Thunder Schedule Announced

A totally new look, dismantled Thunder team won’t be featured much nationally. OKC will play just three nationally televised games in the 2019-2020 season. That’s down from the 27 they played the previous season.

The Thunder and Nuggets on December 21st when Jerami Grant returns to face off with his old team. Seven days later, OKC will be featured nationally when the Thunder square off with the Bucks.

TNT will show the Thunder just once. February ninth when Russell Westbrook returns to OKC for the very first time since being traded.

The Thunder open the season on the road against Utah on October 23rd and then will feature their home opener on Friday, October 25th against the Washington Wizards.

Despite not playing on Christmas for the first time since 2009, OKC will continue it’s tradition of playing on New Year’s Eve. The Thunder will host the Mavericks that night. The Thunder will play a season high eight home games in December. And it will also feature their longest stretch of home games, five, December 16th through December 26th.

Paul George will make initial return to OKC on December 22nd when the Clippers travel to OKC.

OKC’s longest road trip of the season is four games. The Thunder have to contend with that twice. Once in December and then again in January.