Suspect taken into custody after chase ends near Arcadia Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities were involved in a chase in the Oklahoma City metro Monday morning.

It started at around 10:45 a.m. Monday in southwest Oklahoma City near SW 134th and Rockwell.

The chase continued into northwest Oklahoma City, passing Lake Hefner and headed northbound on Lake Hefner Parkway.

The driver then made an eastbound turn into the area near NW 192nd and Penn and later turned southbound on Penn, near NW 178th and Penn.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 stayed over the driver when they made their way into Edmond city limits, passing 15th and Broadway.

The driver passed I-35 in Edmond, staying on 15th, heading towards Sooner Rd. where the suspect made a circle, returning westbound.

The suspect crashed through a gate and drove into the White Tail Run neighborhood near 33rd and Air Depot where the suspect bailed on foot.

Several agencies, including Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma City police, Edmond police, Air One and an Edmond K-9, helped search for the suspect.

He was found thanks to the K-9 in the heavily-wooded area near Arcadia Lake.

It is unknown what led up to the chase at this time.