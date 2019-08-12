Chopper 4 helps officers track man driving stolen truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities were involved in a chase Monday morning in the Oklahoma City metro. It started at around 10:45 when troopers said they tried to stop 37-year-old Anthony LeBrun for driving a pickup that was reported stolen.

“He attempted to stop the vehicle, and was going up to make contact with him and the driver took off,” said LT. Kera Philipi with Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “Trooper tried to go ahead and pursue.”

The chase continued into northwest Oklahoma City, passing Lake Hefner and headed northbound on Lake Hefner Parkway.

At one point during the chase, OHP said a trooper did shoot at the vehicle. The suspect was not hit, but the vehicle was.

The driver then made an eastbound turn into the area near NW 192nd and Penn and later turned southbound on Penn, near NW 178th and Penn.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 stayed over the driver when they made their way into Edmond city limits, passing 15th and Broadway.

The driver passed I-35 in Edmond, staying on 15th, heading towards Sooner Rd., where the suspect made a circle, returning westbound.

The suspect crashed through a gate and drove into the White Tail Run neighborhood near 33rd and Air Depot, where the suspect bailed on foot. He was eventually arrested by an Edmond police K-9 unit.

“One of our K-9 officers was involved in the pursuit, so he was right here when the suspect fled on foot,” said Sgt. James Hamm with Edmond police. “One of our other offices, that K-9 and his partner pursued the suspect through this heavily wooded area. They were able to successfully apprehend him without incident.”

He was found by the K-9 in the heavily-wooded area near Arcadia Lake.

The vehicle was left in the driveway of Janie Tigert’s house. She said she watched the whole thing unfold live on the news.

“I was locked in the basement until I heard officers outside the door, and I was on with the 911 dispatcher,” Tigert said. “They wanted me to make sure the doors were lock, so I went upstairs and there outside my kitchen door was the white truck.”

Several agencies, including OHP, Oklahoma City police, Edmond police, Air One and the Edmond K-9 helped search for the suspect.