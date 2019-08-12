Construction chaos continues in The Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - A major construction project in the metro is causing confusion for drivers but, Monday, there was some progress made.

The one-mile stretch of road on Britton, between May and Penn, is torn up for a total rebuild.

As they are locked in bumper to bumper, drivers said they’re feeling trapped in The Village.

Commuters sat in gridlock at Britton and Penn for up to an hour Monday evening.

The city is under a construction infestation.

The westbound lane of Britton Road has been shut down since January, while other construction work is happening at the same time.

But, eight months after it started, on Monday, there was new movement.

The lane closure changing from eastbound to westbound.

Despite the wet spring, the city is assuring the headache is on track, but residents aren’t too sure.

“They put these cones up too, and they haven’t done anything but work on the curbs,” one resident said.

So, when is the mess going to be cleaned up?

The mayor of The Village told News 4 that the deadline is still set for the end of 2019, a date that some, including new business, said can’t come soon enough.