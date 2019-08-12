Cooking with Kyle: Orange balsamic vinaigrette

Not only is it too hot to cook, it borders on being too hot to eat! This simple, refreshing salad dressing is assertive enough to compliment fresh spinach, grilled beef or chicken – but is light enough to pair well any vegetables, fish, egg or other salad additions.

1/2 C fresh-squeezed orange juice (May also use tangerine)

Zest of one orange or tangerine (optional)

2 T balsamic vinegar

2 T honey

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 t salt

1/2 t pepper

1 t Dijon mustard

1/2 C olive oil

Whisk together orange juice, balsamic and honey until honey is dissolved. Add garlic, salt, pepper and Dijon, whisking constantly. In a slow stream while whisking (or using blender or kitchen wand) add olive oil.

Fold in optional zest, if desired.

Yield: 1 C Refrigerate until use; will be necessary to shake or whisk just before serving.