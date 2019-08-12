Del City police calming fears about startling Facebook post

DEL CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Del City are working to calm fears after a troubling story was spread on social media.

On Aug. 9, officials say a post was made on Facebook that claimed a suspicious man was seen in the Del City Walmart, lingering around laptop computers. The post went on to claim that the suspect was arrested by police and that a manifesto was found on the computer, claiming the person was going to shoot people at Walmart.

However, authorities with the Del City Police Department say that is not the case.

In fact, officers say they just found out about the tale on Aug. 11 after seeing the post.

Detectives looked into the allegations and were able to find the document left on the computer.

“The document made no threat toward Wal-Mart, its’ employees, any other individuals or locations. The document was not threatening in any way. Furthermore, the Del City Police Department has made no arrests in this incident,” a statement by the Del City Police Department read.

Officials say no crime was committed.