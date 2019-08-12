Former OU Running Back Mike Gaddis Dies at Age 50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma running back Mike Gaddis has died at the age of 50. Barry Switzer, Gaddis' college coach, confirmed to News Four.

No official cause of death has been announced.

Switzer said Gaddis was "different" every time he stepped on the field. He also added that Gaddis was the best running back he ever recruited from the state of Oklahoma.

Gaddis played his high school football for Carl Albert.

Gaddis' career took off his redshirt freshman season. He suffered a brutal knee injury against Texas in 1989. It cost him the 1990 season. However, he returned in 1991 and rushed for more than 1,200 yards.

In his OU career, Gaddis ran for more than 2,700 yards and 30 touchdowns. After OU, Gaddis was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings but never played due to another knee injury on a non contact drill. Mike Gaddis was 50 years old.