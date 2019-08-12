× Law enforcement agencies team up stop impaired driving this Labor Day holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Law enforcement agencies across the state are teaming up to make sure drivers have a safe end to their summer.

The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office is teaming up with more than 100 law enforcement agencies to track down impaired drivers.

According to newly released data from the safety office, 331 people were killed in alcohol or drug-related crashes in 2018. Officials say Oklahoma has seen a decrease in the number of people killed in alcohol-related crashes, the number of fatalities reported in drug-related crashes continues to climb.

“These numbers are shocking and they are why it is more important than ever to team up with law enforcement to help solve the problem,” said Paul Harris, director of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

The campaign starts on Aug. 14 and runs through Sept. 2.

Officials say since rideshare apps are popular, there is no excuse to drive under the influence.

“If you’re going to the bars or to the lake, make sure you plan how you’ll get home before you start drinking,” said Harris. “If you’re camping, get all of your supplies before you start drinking to make sure nobody has to go back to the store. If you’re going out on the town, have your rideshare app handy so that you can get home safely.”

In 2018, the ‘Drive Sober’ campaign resulted in more than 600 DUI arrests statewide and close to 30,000 hours worked by law enforcement.