Man arrested after allegedly robbing lawn care worker at gunpoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was booked into jail after allegedly robbing a lawn care worker at gunpoint, stealing his work truck and trailer.

It happened Friday evening at a home near NW 63rd and Villa.

It started out as a normal day – mowing lawns for the victim in this case – in a normally peaceful northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood.

“Two people approached him, one of them armed with a gun, and began demanding his vehicle,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

According to the police report, the suspects demanded the keys to his work truck. The victim told police one of the suspects made it known he had a gun. That’s when the victim handed over the keys, fearing for his life.

The suspects drove away in the truck and got away with the attached trailer as well.

“The victim in this case did not speak English. He spoke only Spanish. So he called a friend of his, which delayed getting us involved in this,” Knight said.

The owner of the lawn care service was able to track the truck to the area of SW 45th and Olie using GPS, which is where they located one of the suspects, 36-year-old John Laney.

He was arrested on robbery charges after a short foot pursuit and the truck was returned to the owner.

The other suspect has not been arrested.