Oklahoma City firefighters raising money for smoke alarms through 5K run

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although the summer heat may make you feel like taking a nap, a local fire department hopes that you’ll get those running shoes on for a good cause.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department will be hosting the “7th Annual Project Life Run” at Regatta Park along the Oklahoma River on Sept. 7.

All proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing smoke alarms for Oklahoma City residents who need them. Firefighters install ‘long-life smoke alarms’ that are designed to last seven to 10 years depending on the manufacturer.

Organizers say the event will feature food, custom T-shirts, and custom finishers medals for everyone.

A 1-mile fun run will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K event begins at 8:30 a.m.

Every participant will receive a medal, and other awards will be given to the top finishers in each age group.

Early registration is $30 for participants who sign up before Aug. 24. Those who sign up between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31 will pay $35, but the price increases to $40 from Sept. 1 through race day.

